Monsoon session Day 2 likely to start on a stormy note

New Delhi: The second working day of the monsoon session is expected to witness deep fissures between the opposition parties and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as both the sides are readying to discuss key issues, including mob lynching, farm distress and communal violence in West Bengal.

While the opposition parties are expected to raise issues related to lynching by cow vigilante groups and the failure of the government to control the menace, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too is preparing to raise the issue of communal violence in West Bengal.

More From Livemint »

Senior leaders of the NDA are of the view that violence against a particular community in West Bengal and the inability of the state government would be taken up for discussion. Similarly, NDA leaders also want discussion on the political violence between BJP cadres and supporters of Left parties in Kerala and Tripura.

The Union government, which has just completed three years in power, is also keen to highlight some of the achievements of the government. Meanwhile, opposition parties also want to talk about the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and the ongoing border dispute with China. Fearing that the government can be cornered on the floor of the house, the Union government had called an all-party meeting before the start of the monsoon session.

The opposition parties are all set to corner the government aggressively, at least in the first week of the session. Congress party held a strategy meet on Monday evening to chalk out its plan for this session. The monsoon session of Parliament is going to be a key test of opposition’s unity too.

There is a busy list of business for Tuesday. In Rajya Sabha, bills listed for consideration and passage on Tuesday include The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Bill, 2017.

The revised list for introduction of bills in Lok Sabha includes The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017, The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill, 2017, whereas the bills for consideration and passage includes The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public-Private Partnership) Bill, 2017 and The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

The first day of the ongoing monsoon session saw adjournment of both the Houses of Parliament after obituary references. Polling for presidential elections also took place on Monday where a high turnout was recorded.

A press release by Election Commission after the polling said: “Out of total of 771 Members of Parliament entitled to vote (four vacant and one disqualified), 768 cast their votes i.e. 99.61%. Likewise out of total 4109 Members of the Legislative Assemblies entitled to vote (10 vacant and one disqualified), 4,083 cast their votes i.e. 99.37%.”