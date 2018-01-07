 Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Manipur: USGS - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics » Policy
Last Published: Sun, Jan 07 2018. 01 59 PM IST

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Manipur: USGS

The earthquake of magnitude 5.5 was 22.8 km deep and hit 101 km east of Imphal
Himani Sarkar
The quake struck east of Imphal, capital of Manipur, on Sunday. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
The quake struck east of Imphal, capital of Manipur, on Sunday. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

A earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck east of Imphal, capital of Manipur, on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake, which was 22.8 km (14 miles) deep and hit 101 km (63 miles) east of Imphal. Reuters

First Published: Sun, Jan 07 2018. 01 21 PM IST
Topics: Earthquake Imphal Manipur USGS quake

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »