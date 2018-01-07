Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Manipur: USGS

The quake struck east of Imphal, capital of Manipur, on Sunday. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

A earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck east of Imphal, capital of Manipur, on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake, which was 22.8 km (14 miles) deep and hit 101 km (63 miles) east of Imphal. Reuters