Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Manipur: USGS
The earthquake of magnitude 5.5 was 22.8 km deep and hit 101 km east of Imphal
A earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck east of Imphal, capital of Manipur, on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake, which was 22.8 km (14 miles) deep and hit 101 km (63 miles) east of Imphal. Reuters
First Published: Sun, Jan 07 2018. 01 21 PM IST
Topics: Earthquake Imphal Manipur USGS quake
