GST Council revises tax rates of 66 items

The next GST Council meeting on 18 June will decide tax rates on lottery tickets . Photo: PTI

New Delhi: GST rates on certain kitchen items like pickles and mustard sauce, as well as movie tickets costing up to Rs100 have been lowered as the Centre and states in Sunday reduced levies on 66 items.

Movie tickets costing Rs100 and below will now attract 18% tax, as against 28% proposed earlier, while those above Rs 100 will continue to attract 28% goods and services tax (GST).

Kitchen items like pickles, mustard sauce and morabba (fruit preserves) will attract 12% GST, as against 18% proposed earlier. Also, tax rates on cashew nuts have been cut to 5% from 12%.

The GST Council also decided that traders, manufacturers and restaurant owners with turnover of up to Rs75 lakh can opt for a composition scheme and pay taxes at the rate of 1, 2, and 5% respectively.

The Council also exempted children’s drawing books from GST. Computer printers will attract 18% tax as against 28% earlier.

GST on insulin and incense sticks has also been lowered to 5%, while school bags will attract tax of 18%.

Tax rate on kohl has been lowered to 18% from 28%.

“GST Council has reduced tax rates of 66 items as against representations received for 133 items,” finance minister Arun Jaitley told reporters in New Delhi after the 16th meeting of the GST Council.

Next meeting of the Council will be on 18 June, when it will take up lottery taxes and e-way bill.

On the issue of reviewing GST rate on hybrid cars, it was decided that the council will take it up after considering states’ comments on a detailed paper issued on the matter earlier.