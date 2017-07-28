Can weather shocks affect the age of marriage?

In sub-Saharan Africa, where woman’s family receives a payment for the bride, droughts can lead to early marriage. Photo: HT

A drop in incomes due to droughts can affect the age of marriage for women in developing countries where it (marriage) involves substantial monetary or in-kind payment. A National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) working paper co-authored by Lucia Corno, researcher with the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore and others says that this happens because families try to use the marriage related payments to smoothen consumption. In India where marrying a woman requires dowry payments, drought can delay the age of marriage. In sub-Saharan Africa, where woman’s family receives a payment for the bride, droughts can lead to early marriage.

A central bank’s choice of words can move market interest rates, according to a new study by Maddalena Galardo and Cinzia Guerrieri, researchers with the Bank of Italy and LUISS Guido Carli (Rome), respectively. The authors find that the European Central Bank (ECB) is increasingly using future verbs like ‘will’, ‘may’, ‘might’ in its communications to signal future course of monetary policy, which affected the market’s perception of future interest rates. Analysis of ECB’s statements after its monetary policy meetings show that market interest rates often reacted to ECB’s choice of words. Specifically, ECB’s communication since mid-2014 increasingly hinted at large scale bond buying in future, which kept market interest rates low and stable. Eventually, the ECB unveiled its bond buying programme in January 2015.

India is spending much less on elementary education than what the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009 would entail, according to an analysis of 12 states’ spending by a National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) working paper. The existing arrangement of disbursing Centre’s education-related funds to the states is arguably unfair to the poorer ones, according to the authors of the report, Sukanya Bose, Priyanta Ghosh and Arvind Sardana, who are associated with NIPFP, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Eklavya respectively. As per the current arrangement, spending under RTE is shared between the Centre and states under a 60:40 formula. Only special category (north-eastern and hill states) states have a 90:10 arrangement. This is unfavourable to poor states such as Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, which do not have as much resources as richer ones.

The John Bates Clark medal instituted by the American Economic Association (AEA), and awarded to an outstanding young economist under the age of 40, is considered to be the second most prestigious award in economics after the Nobel Prize, and a marker of future Nobel laureates. Over the past seven decades of its existence, 12 of the 39 Clark medal winners have gone on to win the Nobel Prize. A recent study by Beatrice Cherrier and Andrej Svorenčík, researchers with the University of Caen and University of Mannheim, respectively, suggests that the Clark medal—which was instituted to showcase the expertise of economists to other scientists, policy makers, and the wider public—in many ways mirrors the trajectory of the discipline. While earlier awards were given to theorists, in later years empirical economists gained ground. The researchers also point to a deep concentration of the awards in three US institutions: Harvard University, MIT and the University of Chicago. 24 out of 39 awardees worked in these institutions at the time of being awarded.

Randomized control trials (RCT) are considered to be at the cutting-edge of empirical economics today but the methodology is not without its critics. In a recent article, two of the pioneers of this methodology, Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo argued that traffic safety could be improved in Indian cities by instituting random checks at random locations by dedicated teams of police drawn from the reserves, using breath alysers. In a scathing blog-post critiquing the recommendations, Gulzar Natarajan, a researcher with Harvard University and a former civil servant, argues that such a scheme is not sustainable given the shortage of police staff, and the risks of manipulation by policemen. Natarajan points out the ‘strategy’ suggested by the authors based on an RCT in Rajasthan is exactly the one followed by populist police chiefs, and can be counter-productive. There are no shortcuts to better policing, and academics recommending such short-cuts need to study policing in India better, he argues.

