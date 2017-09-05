Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed dies after cardiac failure

Sultan Ahmed of the Trinamool Congress. Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and a member of the Lok Sabha Sultan Ahmed died in Kolkata on Monday, aged 64, following a cardiac failure.

Ahmed, who was president of Mohammedan Sporting Club in Kolkata, had served as the junior minister for tourism for three years till 2012. Before joining the TMC, he belonged to the Congress party and was elected to the West Bengal legislative assembly twice.

Lately, Ahmed was in the news as one of the key accused in the Narada TV sting operation case, and was facing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the time of his death.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had defended Ahmed, saying he was implicated in the case with political motivation. On Monday, she said she was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the death of her “long-term colleague”.

After visiting the bereaved family, Banerjee said Ahmed was under tremendous pressure because of the investigation by the central agencies. Even on Monday, the CBI had sent fresh summons, claimed the chief minister.

Ahmed, among several top Trinamool Congress leaders, was seen receiving cash from a representative of Narada News in footage released last year. The amount in question is small, said the chief minister, adding that he was being “harassed” by the central agencies.

Ahmed was questioned by both the central agencies, and according to officials of the ED and CBI, he had said in his statement that he had taken the cash as a donation for the embattled Mohammedan Sporting Club. These officers asked not to be named.