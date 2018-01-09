 Donald Trump medical exam won’t include mental fitness test: White House - Livemint
Donald Trump medical exam won’t include mental fitness test: White House

Angered by the publication of a bombshell book that raised doubts over his mental faculties, Donald Trump took to Twitter to describe himself as ‘a very stable genius’
Last Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 11 43 AM IST
AFP
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump published a letter by his long term doctor Harold Bornstein that stated he was in ‘excellent physical health.’ Photo: AP
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump published a letter by his long term doctor Harold Bornstein that stated he was in 'excellent physical health.' Photo: AP

Washington: Donald Trump’s scheduled medical exam this week won’t include a psychiatric evaluation, the White House said Tuesday as questions mount over the US president’s mental fitness.

Responding to queries on the subject, spokesman Hogan Gidley said simply: “No.” “He’s sharp as a tack,” Gidley told reporters on board Air Force One. Trump, 71, will be examined at the Walter Reed military hospital in a Washington suburb Friday and the results are set to be made public.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump published a letter by his long term doctor Harold Bornstein that stated he was in “excellent physical health.” Bornstein had previously written about Trump’s health in glowing terms, stating in 2015 he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

Angered by the publication of a bombshell book that raised doubts over his mental faculties, Trump took to Twitter this weekend to describe himself as “a very stable genius” and “like, really smart.”

First Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 11 43 AM IST
