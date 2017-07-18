Modi seeks Palaniswami’s support for NDA’s V-P nominee Venkaiah Naidu
PM Narendra Modi has sought the support of Tamil Nadu chief minister K. Palaniswami for NDA’s vice-presidential candidate M. Venkaiah Naidu
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought the support of Tamil Nadu chief minister K. Palaniswami for National Democratic Alliance’s vice-presidential candidate M. Venkaiah Naidu.
The prime minister spoke to Palaniswami, who leads the Amma faction of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), over the phone and thanked him for supporting the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, an official release issued in Chennai late Monday night said.
“Palaniswami extended his greetings to Naidu,” it added.
The 68-year-old Naidu was on Monday chosen the NDA’s vice presidential candidate at a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary board. His nomination is seen as part of the BJP’s attempts to expand in south India, which has been identified by party chief Amit Shah as a key region for growth before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The two-time BJP president is pitted against Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who was chosen by an alliance of 18 opposition parties, including the Congress, but his election is almost inevitable due to the NDA’s huge numerical superiority over the opposition.