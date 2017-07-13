PM Narendra Modi expresses pain over north-east floods, vows all help

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish over the misery caused by floods in northeastern India and assured all possible help to the flood-affected states.

“I share the pain of all those affected by floods. Centre assures all possible help to normalize the situation,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

More From Livemint »

Modi said that he has spoken to Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and officials in Delhi and the states on the flood situation.

“The Prime Minister began the meeting with a review of the situation arising out of flood and other natural calamities in the northeastern states. He assured the states of all possible help from the centre,” a government statement said.

“I have also asked my colleague Kiren Rijiju to personally supervise the rescue, relief operations and facilitate all possible help needed,” Modi said on Twitter.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that 38 flood rescue teams have been positioned in various flood-prone areas of the country.

“This has been done for timely relief and rescue operation in the event of a flood. NDRF teams are geared with latest disaster response gadgets and tools and assisting the respective state administration in rescue and relief work,” an NDRF spokesperson said.

NDRF teams stationed at Lakhimpur district in Assam has carried out rescue operation and evacuated nearly 600 people to safety. “In addition to this, NDRF teams have been pre-positioned at Biswanath district where we have evacuated nine people at the Dulia village. The NDRF control room in Delhi is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the state administration for the flood rescue operation,” the spokesperson added.