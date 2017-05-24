India mulling building tsunami early warning system in South China Sea

The Indian government is exploring the possibility of setting up a tsunami early warning system in the disputed South China Sea. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The government is exploring the possibility of setting up a tsunami early warning system in the disputed South China Sea (SCS), which has been witnessing China’s growing assertiveness.

M. Rajeevan, the secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said India already has a system in place to provide tsunami warning to south-east and south Asian nations.

“India is the chairperson of the regional integrated multi-hazard early warning system (RIMES) for Asia and Africa. We are also a major contributor in terms of resources. So, we are exploring the possibility of having a tsunami early warning system in the South China Sea,” he said.

He, however, clarified that this project has not got official sanction yet. “If the project materialises, then alerts will be provided through RIMES and it will benefit nations such as Vietnam and Thailand,” Rajeevan said.