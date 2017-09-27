Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Sep 27 2017. 02 44 PM IST

Surgical strike against Naga insurgents along India-Myanmar border

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army said that heavy casualties have been inflicted on Naga insurgents in the surgical strike
The Indian Army has conducted a surgical strike against Naga militants along the India-Myanmar border. Photo: AP
The Indian Army has conducted a surgical strike against Naga militants along the India-Myanmar border. Photo: AP

New Delhi: The Indian Army has conducted a surgical strike against Naga militants along the India-Myanmar border.

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army in a tweet confirmed that heavy casualties have been inflicted on NSCN (K) cadre. The tweet also said that no casualties were suffered by Indian security forces.

An earlier tweet dismissed reports of casualties to the Indian Army personnel. It also said that firefighting occurred along the India-Myanmar border at 4.45am today.

The surgical strike has taken place exactly a year after India carried out a surgical strike against terror camps along the India-Pakistan border.

First Published: Wed, Sep 27 2017. 02 41 PM IST
