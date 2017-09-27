Surgical strike against Naga insurgents along India-Myanmar border

New Delhi: The Indian Army has conducted a surgical strike against Naga militants along the India-Myanmar border.

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army in a tweet confirmed that heavy casualties have been inflicted on NSCN (K) cadre. The tweet also said that no casualties were suffered by Indian security forces.

Heavy casualties reportedly inflicted on NSCN(K) cadre. No casualties suffered by Indian Security Forces — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) September 27, 2017

An earlier tweet dismissed reports of casualties to the Indian Army personnel. It also said that firefighting occurred along the India-Myanmar border at 4.45am today.

The surgical strike has taken place exactly a year after India carried out a surgical strike against terror camps along the India-Pakistan border.