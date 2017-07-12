Cabinet approves creation of directors’ post for three new AIIMS

Three new AIIMS are being set up in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra as part of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. Photo: HT More From Livemint »

New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of three posts of directors for three new All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal and Nagpur in Maharashtra.

The posts will be immediately filled up following due procedure, an official statement said.

The post of director is in the pre-revised scale of Rs80,000 (fixed) (plus NPA ceiling limit 85,000). The annual financial implication for each of the post will be around Rs25 lakhs.

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech for the year 2014-15 had announced setting up of four new AIIMS in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The cabinet had approved construction of new AIIMS at Mangalagiri, Kalyani and Nagpur at a cost of Rs4,949 crore on October 2015, the statement said.

The three AIIMS are being set up as part of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). The PMSSY was announced in 2003 with objectives of correcting regional imbalances in availability of affordable, reliable tertiary healthcare services and also to augment facilities for quality medical education in the country.

The master plan for these AIIMS has also been finalised and detailed designs are under preparation. Proposal for creation of faculty and non-faculty positions is under consideration/discussion with department of expenditure.