West Bengal declines to grant permission for Amit Shah rally in Kolkata
BJP was looking to organise a rally to be addressed by Amit Shah, but was declined permission in a rerun of a similar standoff between the party and the state administration last year
Last Published: Thu, Mar 22 2018. 01 55 AM IST
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that the state administration of West Bengal was not giving it permission to hold a rally when party president Amit Shah visits Kolkata on 9 April.
The BJP was looking to organise a rally to be addressed by Shah at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, but was declined permission in a rerun of a similar standoff between the party and the state administration in September last year when Shah was to address a rally at the same venue in Kolkata.
First Published: Thu, Mar 22 2018. 01 55 AM IST
