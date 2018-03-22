West Bengal declines to grant permission for Amit Shah rally in Kolkata

BJP alleged that the state administration of West Bengal was not giving it permission to hold a rally when party president Amit Shah visits Kolkata on 9 April. Photo: PTI

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that the state administration of West Bengal was not giving it permission to hold a rally when party president Amit Shah visits Kolkata on 9 April.

The BJP was looking to organise a rally to be addressed by Shah at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, but was declined permission in a rerun of a similar standoff between the party and the state administration in September last year when Shah was to address a rally at the same venue in Kolkata.