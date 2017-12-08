Mani Shankar Aiyar told people when he visited Pakistan - remove Modi from the way and then see what will happen to India-Pakistan peace. What did he mean by removing me from the way. And what is my crime- that we have the blessings of the people : PM #Gujarat4Modi— BJP (@BJP4India) December 8, 2017
Gujarat Elections 2017 LIVE: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi start 2nd phase of campaign
Highlights
- 1.58 pm ISTPM Modi targets Mani Shankar Aiyar
- 1..53 pm ISTWe took strong action against Mani Shankar Aiyar: Rahul Gandhi
- 1.48 pm ISTCongress is going to win in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi
- 1.45 pm ISTFarm loan waiver policy within 10 days of Gujarat election win, says Rahul Gandhi
- 1.41 pm ISTBJP has not even released its manifesto for Gujarat, says Rahul Gandhi in Chhota Udaipur
- 1.39 pm ISTBJP brought Narmada waters to Banaskantha, says PM Modi
- 1.36 pm ISTPM Modi addressing rally in Banaskantha’s Bhabhar
- 1.29 pm ISTPM Modi to hold election rallies in Bhabhar, Kalol, Himmatnagar, Nikol
- 1.27 pm ISTRahul Gandhi’s Navsarjan Gujarat campaign schedule for today
- 1.25 pm ISTRahul Gandhi targets PM Modi on tribal welfare in Gujarat
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday kick started the second phase of campaigning for Gujarat assembly elections for their parties, BJP and Congress, respectively. PM Modi is going to hold election rallies in Bhabhar, Kalol, Himmatnagar and Nikol, while Rahul Gandhi will continue his Navsarjan Gujarat campaign, and will travel from Chhota Udaipur to Anand today. He will seek blessings at Mogal Dham Mandir and hold public meetings with citizens in various districts.The first phase of campaigning ended yesterday evening after a vituperative campaign that saw emotive issues of religion and caste competing with that of development as the main rivals, BJP and Congress, launched no-holds-barred attacks on each other. Here are the latest updates and developments from the second phase of campaign in Gujarat:
- 1.58 pm IST PM Modi targets Mani Shankar AiyarPrime Minister Narendra Modi today targeted Mani Shankar Aiyar in his rally in Banaskantha.
- 1..53 pm IST We took strong action against Mani Shankar Aiyar: Rahul GandhiCongress vice president Rahul Gandhi used his speech at Chota Udaipur to change the perception against the party due to Mani Shankar Aiyar’s comments against PM Modi. He said, “At Congress, we respect the Prime Minister’s Office and do not tolerate any disrespectful words against the PM. Modiji may say whatever against us, but we took strong action against Aiyar,” Rahul said.
Congress party hindustan ke PM ki kursi ka aadar karti hai. Aur congress party mein galat shabd prayog karke koi bhi PM ke baare mein nahi bol sakta. Modi ji humare baare mein kuch bhi keh sakte hain. Isliye humne #ManiShankarAiyar par sakht karyawahi ki: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/pYHMJB0QRs— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2017
- 1.48 pm IST Congress is going to win in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi“A Congress wave is coming in Gujarat,” declared Rahul Gandhi in Chotta Udaipur today.
Congress party is going to win elections in Gujarat & no one can stop it. Aandhi aa rahi hai: Rahul Gandhi in Chotta Udaipur #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/3O9Thmji52— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2017
- 1.45 pm IST Farm loan waiver policy within 10 days of Gujarat election win, says Rahul GandhiCongress vice president Rahul Gandhi has promised that the Congress will come out with a policy for farmer loan waiver within 10 days of winning elections in Gujarat.“Congress party within 10 days of winning the elections will make a policy for farmer loan waiver,” ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying in Chotta Udaipur during an election rally.
- 1.41 pm IST BJP has not even released its manifesto for Gujarat, says Rahul Gandhi in Chhota UdaipurTaking forward his campaign for the second phase of polls, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi questioned BJP’s vision for Gujarat.“BJP has not declared what they want to do for you. They have not even prepared a manifesto,” Rahul said.
BJP aapke liye kya karna chahti hai unhone woh aapko abhi tak nahi bayata hai, manifesto abhi tak tayar nahi kiya: Rahul Gandhi in #Gujarat's Chhota Udaipur pic.twitter.com/cvIRpFnWp8— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2017
- 1.36 pm IST PM Modi addressing rally in Banaskantha’s BhabharSpeaking in his first rally of the day Banaskantha’s Bhabhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded the people of Gujarat about floods in the region and the response from the MLAs of both the Congress and BJP. “People of Patan and Banaskantha know the difference between Congress and BJP. When there were floods here Congress MLAs were relaxing in Bengaluru whereas BJP leaders were working with people, helping in relief operations. Those who did not stand with Banaskantha in the bad times of flood can not be excepted to serve either this district or the state of Gujarat,” he said.
प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी भाभर, बनासकांठा में चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहें है। लाइव देखें https://t.co/mkbQ7Pj7M1 पर || सुनें 02245014501 पर #Gujarat4Modi pic.twitter.com/n7H7800EN4— BJP (@BJP4India) December 8, 2017
- 1.29 pm IST PM Modi to hold election rallies in Bhabhar, Kalol, Himmatnagar, NikolPrime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hold election rallies in Banaskantha’s Bhabar, Kalol and Vatva in Ahmedabad, Himatnagar in Sabarkantha.
Will address rallies in Bhabhar, Kalol, Himmatnagar and Nikol. These can be watched live here. https://t.co/0ElF2AFuHr— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2017
- 1.27 pm IST Rahul Gandhi’s Navsarjan Gujarat campaign schedule for todayCongress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies in Jetpur Pavi, Ramesar and Loteshwar Bhagol, today.
Congress VP Rahul Gandhi continues our Navsarjan Gujarat campaign, and will travel from Chhota Udaipur to Anand today. He will seek blessings at Mogal Dham Mandir and hold public meetings with citizens in various districts. #गुजरात_में_नया_सवेरा pic.twitter.com/KGB03Q6yBo— Congress (@INCIndia) December 8, 2017
- 1.25 pm IST Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi on tribal welfare in GujaratContinuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the Gujarat polls, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today questioned him about Rs 55,000 crore meant for tribal welfare. In his 10th question in the series ahead of the polls in the state, Gandhi targeted the prime minister on the plight of tribals in the state. “Migration has broken the tribal society, Modiji where have the Rs 55,000 crore of ‘Vanbandhu scheme’ gone?” “Snatched tribals land, did not give them rights over the jungle and lakhs of land ownership contracts have been held up. Neither did schools function nor did they get a hospital, neither house for the landless nor employment for the youth,” Gandhi alleged on Twitter.
22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 8, 2017
10 वां सवाल:
आदिवासी से छीनी जमीन
नहीं दिया जंगल पर अधिकार
अटके पड़े हैं लाखों जमीन के पट्टे
न चले स्कूल न मिला अस्पताल
न बेघर को घर न युवा को रोजगार
पलायन ने दिया आदिवासी समाज को तोड़
मोदीजी, कहाँ गए वनबंधु योजना के 55 हजार करोड़?
