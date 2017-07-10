Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jul 10 2017. 12 24 PM IST

J&K police claims to have unearthed LeT module

The Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) module is said to include a militant from Uttar Pradesh , who was part of a group that killed an SHO and five other policemen

PTI
With the arrest, the police infers that criminals have started joining Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Kashmir. Photo: AFP
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police claims to have unearthed a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) module.

The module is said to include a militant from Uttar Pradesh (UP), who was part of a group that killed an SHO and five other policemen, say J&K Police.

    With the arrest, the police infers that the criminals have started joining LeT in Kashmir. “Criminals are joining Lashkar-e-Toiba,” said J&K police in a statement.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 10 2017. 12 24 PM IST
    Topics: LeT J&K police Lashkar e Toiba militants LeT module

