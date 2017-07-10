J&K police claims to have unearthed LeT module
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police claims to have unearthed a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) module.
The module is said to include a militant from Uttar Pradesh (UP), who was part of a group that killed an SHO and five other policemen, say J&K Police.
With the arrest, the police infers that the criminals have started joining LeT in Kashmir. “Criminals are joining Lashkar-e-Toiba,” said J&K police in a statement.
First Published: Mon, Jul 10 2017. 12 24 PM IST
