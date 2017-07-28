Siddaramaiah says ‘compelled’ to remove Hindi from Bengaluru Metro signboards

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is using the issue of Kannada identity and pride to its advantage ahead of next years polls. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday shot off a letter to the centre stating that he is “compelled” to redesign signboards of Bengaluru Metro stations after widespread agitations against the use of Hindi.

Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has been tight-lipped about the subject, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is using the issue of Kannada identity and pride to its advantage ahead of next years polls.

“I would like to submit here that the stand of the government of India of using the three language formula is not reasonable,” Siddaramaiah wrote in his letter to Narendra Singh Tomar, union minister for urban development, on Friday.

Though Hindi was used on signboards of the partly-opened Reach 1 of the metro since 2011, agitations—online and on the ground—began intensifying after the entire Phase I was opened for public last month.

Pro-Kannada organizations, academics and citizens of Bengaluru have strongly protested against any requirement to use Hindi on the Bengaluru Metro as part of the centre’ s three language formula push.

Siddaramaiah said that though the centre had contributed to the project, the states share is much bigger as it is in charge of operations, security and even repaying debts of Phase I of the project that has cost around Rs40,000 crore.

“Although the state government has strictly dealt with those who defaced the signages and maintained law and order in and around metro stations, you would agree that in the face of continued agitation and demands from litterateurs and intellectuals of the city for giving primacy to the language of the state and the languages with which people of the city and the commuters are familiar, it is counterproductive to continue to insist on use of three languages including Hindi,” he said in his letter.

Siddaramaiah has also set up a committee to look at the legalities of having a state flag—much to the delight of pro-Kannada groups but antagonizing the centre in the process.

He said that Bengaluru Metro commuters are comfortable with reading English and Kannada signboards and that it is not essential to use Hindi.

“I would like to impress upon you that it will be better to follow a persuasive approach rather than a mandatory approach in the matter of use of Hindi.”