Attack on Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat result of Congress infighting: Prakash Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar has said the attack on Rahul Gandhi was a result of Congress infighting. Photo: PTI

Jaipur: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that the incident of attack on Rahul Gandhi’s vehicle in Gujarat was the result of infighting in Congress party.

“Levelling false allegation (on BJP) is their politics. Our job is to defeat them in elections and not pelting stone. We will do our job of defeating them in the elections,” he told reporters in Jaipur.

The minister said that it was the result of Congress infighting. “The Congress has shifted its MLAs to Bengaluru from Gujarat and now the party workers are doing this (attacking Gandhi’s car),” he said.

Congress vice president Gandhi’s car was attacked on Friday by a stone in Banaskantha district of Gujarat during his visit to flood-hit areas.