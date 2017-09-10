Magisterial inquiry ordered into rape of 5-year-old Delhi schoolgirl

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that a protocol would be chalked out for all city schools to ensure the safety of students. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old girl in a Shahdara school, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

He also said that a protocol would be chalked out for all city schools to ensure the safety of students.

The five-year-old was allegedly raped by a peon on the premises of the private school in Shahdara here on Saturday.

The accused, Vikas Kumar, was arrested Saturday night. The incident comes close on the heels of the gruesome killing of a seven-year-old boy who had his throat slit for allegedly resisting sexual assault by a bus conductor of a Gurgaon school—an incident which sent shock waves across the country.

Kejriwal said such incidents won’t be tolerated. “Shameful. Won’t be tolerated. Police doing its job. Ordered magsterial enquiry. Will develop protocol 4 all schools 2 ensure children safety (sic),” he tweeted.

Delhi revenue minister Kailash Gahlot also tweeted about the incident and said that the inquiry report will be submitted in three days.

“Delhi Govt orders Magisterial Enquiry headed by SDM Vivek Vihar into the rape incident of 5 year old girl of a private school in east Delhi’s Raghuwarpura near Gandhinagar. Report to be submitted by SDM within 3 days (sic),” Gahlot said.

The arrested man, Vikas, had been working in the school for the last three years. Previously, he worked as a security guard there. He allegedly took the girl inside an empty classroom around noon Saturday when he was walking in the corridors after handing over lunch boxes to teachers.

The girl later complained of bleeding and pain in her private parts to her mother. She was taken to a hospital where a medical examination confirmed sexual assault.