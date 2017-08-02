Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Aug 02 2017. 02 15 PM IST

Prince Philip retires after decades of memorable gaffes

Over the decades Prince Philip has become renowned for his stalwart support of his wife, Queen Elizabeth II and his blunt and sometimes offensive remarks
AP
File photo. At the age of 96, Britain's Prince Philip is retiring from solo official duties. Photo: AFP
File photo. At the age of 96, Britain’s Prince Philip is retiring from solo official duties. Photo: AFP

London: At the age of 96, Britain’s Prince Philip is retiring from solo official duties. Over the decades he has become renowned for his stalwart support of his wife, Queen Elizabeth II — and his blunt and sometimes offensive remarks. Here are a few of his memorable quotes:

1969:

“What do you gargle with, pebbles?” — to singer Tom Jones.

“I declare this thing open, whatever it is” — on a visit to Canada.

1992:

“Oh no, I might catch some ghastly disease” — when asked to stroke a koala in Australia.

1995:

“How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test?” — to a Scottish driving instructor.

2000:

“It’s a vast waste of space” — at a reception for the opening of the new British Embassy in Berlin.

2010:

“Do you have a pair of knickers made out of this?”— pointing to a tartan and addressing Scottish Conservative leader Annabel Goldie at a papal reception in Edinburgh.

First Published: Wed, Aug 02 2017. 02 15 PM IST
