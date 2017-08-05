J&K: 3 LeT militants killed in encounter in Sopore
Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Kashmir
Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched an operation following information about the presence of militants in Amargarh area of Sopore, a police official said.
He said militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated. Three LeT militants were killed in the ensuing gunbattle. Three weapons have been recovered from them, he said.
First Published: Sat, Aug 05 2017. 09 47 AM IST
