Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics » Policy
Last Published: Sat, Aug 05 2017. 10 28 AM IST

J&K: 3 LeT militants killed in encounter in Sopore

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Kashmir
PTI
Security forces launched an operation following information about the presence of militants in Amargarh area of Sopore, a police official said. Photo: Hindustan Times
Security forces launched an operation following information about the presence of militants in Amargarh area of Sopore, a police official said. Photo: Hindustan Times

Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched an operation following information about the presence of militants in Amargarh area of Sopore, a police official said.

He said militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated. Three LeT militants were killed in the ensuing gunbattle. Three weapons have been recovered from them, he said.

First Published: Sat, Aug 05 2017. 09 47 AM IST
Topics: Jammu and Kashmir LeT Militants Encounter Sopore Security Forces

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share