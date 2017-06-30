GST rate on construction sector hiked to 18%

New Delhi: The government on Thursday hiked the GST rate for the construction sector to 18% from 12%, but removed land value from computation of tax liability.

While notifying the tax rates for central GST, IGST and Union Territory GST, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) tweaked the tax rate and the mode for calculation.

More From Livemint »

Construction of complex, building, civil structure, including a complex or building intended for sale to a buyer, wholly or partly, will attract a GST rate of 18%. GST, however, will not be imposed on fully constructed properties, where completion certificate as been issued by competent authority.

The GST Council had in May decided to levy 12% GST on construction of a complex, building, civil structure or intended for sale to a buyer, wholly or partly.

The value of land was to be included in the amount on which tax was to be calculated. The council, sources said, is likely to give a post-facto approval to changes in the GST rate schedule for the construction sector.