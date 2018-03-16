Tamil Nadu assembly urges centre to set up Cauvery board

On 16 February, the Supreme Court, while delivering the Cauvery water dispute order, directed Karnataka to release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to Tamil Nadu. Photo: PTI

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee as directed by the Supreme Court.

The resolution was moved by chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during a special session and was endorsed by opposition parties Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

“To implement the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, the house urges the centre to constitute the board and committee as per court order with all powers,” said the resolution.

Leader of the opposition and the working president of the DMK M.K. Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu legislators should resign en masse if the centre fails to set up the board within the stipulated time... DMK is ready to resign.”

A week after the SC verdict on the Cauvery water sharing row in February, a meeting of all political parties and farmers’ associations in Tamil Nadu decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge constitution of the board. The meeting had also decided to consult legal experts to file a review petition.

On 16 February, SC directed Karnataka to release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to Tamil Nadu. This reduced Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water by 14.75tmcft from the 192tmcft allocated by a tribunal in 2007.

A day after the verdict, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said his government would oppose constitution of the Cauvery Management Board.

In its order, SC also directed the centre to frame a “scheme” within six weeks, so that the decision could be implemented.

On Thursday, Palaniswami, in his letter addressed to Modi, said: “As per the Section 62(A) of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, a ‘scheme’ is nothing but the machinery for the implementation of the final order of the tribunal.”

He also added: “Since four weeks have already lapsed without any positive outcome, the farmers and the people of Tamil Nadu who have been suffering for more than four decades, are deeply anguished.”

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah will leave for Delhi on Friday morning where he, apart from other engagements, will meet members of Parliament, including Union ministers, from the state to discuss the Cauvery water issue, the CMO said on Thursday.

