TJAC turns champion of public issues in Telangana

Telangana Rashtra Samiti and Telangana Joint Action Committee activists participate in a strike on NH-7 to demand the separate state of Telangana at the outskirts of Hyderabad on 21 March 2013. File photo: AFP

Hyderabad: Three years after Telangana’s formation, the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC), a joint platform for all parties to fight for statehood, has become a formidable force, opposing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government on a host of issues.

TJAC has even managed to bring both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) together along with other opposition parties to fight against GO (government order) 39, which proposes to constitute farmer coordination committees with nominated members, among other issues.

“Prof. Jayashankar, who was considered as the ideologue of the movement, said that TJAC’s role will not come to an end, and that we should fight for the development of the region. We realised that we can’t leave everything to politicians (post Telangana’s formation), as we had made assurances to the people,” said Prof. M. Kodandaram, one of the faces of the statehood agitation.

According to Kodandaram, who was on the same side as present Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao until the state was formed on 2 June 2014, the decision to speak out and mobilize the public on issues like land acquisition for public projects and GO 39 was taken after the state government began ignoring TJAC’s suggestions.

“Our expectations were slightly different (after Telangana’s formation). We thought we should intervene in policy-making and that the state government should create an advisory council to allow non-party forums to participate in it. But it eventually said it was not necessary,” Kodandaram said.

In February, based on a call from TJAC, scores of students from across districts tried to enter Hyderabad to protest against the state government they blamed for not providing employment for youth. It was, however, foiled, as the police denied them permission and many including Kodandaram were taken into preventive custody.

TJAC had also prepared a report by three experts on the Rs80,000 crore Kaleswaram lift irrigation project, which is currently underway. It has been pressing for the government to have a dialogue with people who will be displaced and their rehabilitation.

TRS leaders who have censured the TJAC and Kodandaram in the past, were not willing to comment. However, last Saturday, in response to a question about TJAC’s criticism, Rao lashed out against Kodandaram, saying that “he does not have brains”. In fact, it was the first time that the chief minister had made such a statement about TJAC chairman.

“The only option left to us was to say things publicly. Our role is now cut out very clearly,” said Kodandaram. TJAC on 3 October will conduct a massive protest in all villages and mandals across the 31 districts of Telangana on 3 October along with opposition parties against GO39.

“The TJAC is able to bring different ideologues and political schools in fighting against undemocratic people and governments like the TRS. Rao has failed in implementing his manifesto and is also acting despotic,” said Leo Augustine, former general secretary of the People’s Union for Civil Rights (joint Andhra Pradesh).

Augustine added that Kodandaram should have been more assertive with the state government from day one with regard to peoples’ aspirations. “He should have taken the bull by the tail and shown it the way being the chairman. Even now it is not too late,” he stated.