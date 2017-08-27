Scotland Yard makes second arrest in Buckingham Palace attack

Three police officers were injured as they arrested a man brandishing a sword who repeatedly shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’, near the Buckingham Palace in London. Photo: Reuters

London: Scotland Yard on Sunday arrested a second man in connection with an alleged terror incident near Buckingham Palace. The Metropolitan Police is still questioning the suspect.

Three police officers were injured as they arrested a man brandishing a 4ft sword who repeatedly shouted “Allahu Akbar”.

On Sunday, a 30-year-old man was detained at an address in west London, where a search is being carried out, the Met Police said. He was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Earlier, a 26-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and assault on police was further arrested under the UK’s Terrorism Act 2000, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

The man, from Luton in the east of England, is believed to have been acting alone. “The officers acted very quickly to detain him. During a struggle three officers sustained minor injuries. The man, who repeatedly shouted Allahu Akbar, was incapacitated with CS spray (tear gas),” the Met Police said.

“As they challenged the driver, who was the only occupant in the car, he reached for what we now know to be a four-foot sword which was in the front passenger foot well...The incident is being treated as terrorism but we will remain open minded while the investigation continues,” the Met said.