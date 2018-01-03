Bengal govt to distribute 5 lakh new houses to underprivileged
500,000 new rural homes will be distributed in only two districts—Howrah and North 24 Parganas
Last Published: Wed, Jan 03 2018. 12 23 AM IST
Kolkata: Ahead of this year’s panchayat polls, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that the state will on 29 January distribute 500,000 new rural homes to the underprivileged.
Such homes in only two districts—Howrah and North 24 Parganas—will be distributed later after two bypolls are held.
First Published: Wed, Jan 03 2018. 12 23 AM IST
Latest News »
- Parliament LIVE: Bhima-Koregaon violence forces Rajya Sabha be adjourned till 12 noon
- Global gold prices hit 3-1/2-month highs before dipping on dollar recovery
- North Korea leader Kim Jong Un orders reopening of border hotline with South
- MoneyGram deal collapse may force a rethink at Jack Ma’s Ant Financial
- Crude at 31-month high, oil marketing companies likely to be under pressure