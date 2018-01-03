 Bengal govt to distribute 5 lakh new houses to underprivileged - Livemint
Bengal govt to distribute 5 lakh new houses to underprivileged

500,000 new rural homes will be distributed in only two districts—Howrah and North 24 Parganas
Last Published: Wed, Jan 03 2018. 12 23 AM IST
Arkamoy Dutta Majumdar
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: Ahead of this year’s panchayat polls, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that the state will on 29 January distribute 500,000 new rural homes to the underprivileged.

Such homes in only two districts—Howrah and North 24 Parganas—will be distributed later after two bypolls are held.

