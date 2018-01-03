Bengal govt to distribute 5 lakh new houses to underprivileged

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: Ahead of this year’s panchayat polls, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that the state will on 29 January distribute 500,000 new rural homes to the underprivileged.

Such homes in only two districts—Howrah and North 24 Parganas—will be distributed later after two bypolls are held.