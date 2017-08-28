Ram Rahim Singh conviction: Tracking 15 hours of violence, an interactive graphic
A data interactive that traces 15 hours of violence leading up to and after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on 25 August
Latest News »
- Renault Captur launch by Diwali, to take on Creta, XUV 500
- Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi may get at least $200 million to exit Expedia
- Hurricane Harvey: 200 Indian students caught in Houston flooding being evacuated
- 3 Wipro employees among 8 Indians killed in UK road accident
- Delhi Metro ridership falls after fare hike, DMRC says many factors responsible
New Delhi: The signs were there, the authorities ignored it.
At 9.30am on Saturday, 25 August, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh left Sirsa for Panchkula to hear the verdict by a special CBI court in two 15-year-old rape cases against him.
Crowds of Dera followers were building up in various parts of Haryana and Punjab, and an uneasy calm prevailed. At 3.05pm, the court ruled Ram Rahim Singh guilty, and mobs went on a rampage.
The violence cascaded into neighbouring districts. By midnight, violence had marked a presence across four states, and left 38 dead and over 250 injured. Here’s how those 15 hours unfolded in a ripple effect.
howindialives.com is a database and search engine for public data.
First Published: Mon, Aug 28 2017. 08 41 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share