Father Tom Uzhunnalil, kidnapped in Yemen, has been rescued: Sushma Swaraj

The External Affairs Ministry worked closely with the governments of Saudi Arabia and Yemen for Father Tom Uzhunnalil’s release. Photo: ANI Twitter

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced on Tuesday the rescue of Catholic priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who was kidnapped in Yemen March last year.

“I am happy to inform that Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued,” Swaraj tweeted with a photograph of the priest.

Father Tom was abducted from an old-age home run by the Missionaries of Charity on 4 March 2016, by the alleged Islamic State terrorists, The Hindu reports.

In December 2017, the priest was seen making an emotional appeal for his release in a video sent by his captors, the report adds.

The External Affairs Ministry worked closely with the governments of Saudi Arabia and Yemen for his release, The Hindu adds.