Arvind Kejriwal meets Punjab AAP MLAs, averts split

New Delhi: Senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met the party’s legislative assembly members from Punjab on Sunday in a bid to end speculation about a rift.

However, several senior state leaders, including leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly Sukhpal Singh Khaira, skipped the meeting.

The development came after Kejriwal last week apologized to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia for accusing him of being involved in the illegal drugs trade.

The meeting, which was also attended by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and at least 10 other Punjab MLAs, has for now managed to iron out the differences between the Punjab state unit and the central leadership of the party.

“The meeting ended on a positive note. There are no plans for the Punjab unit of the party to break away. There is a burden of cases against Kejriwal. He also reassured members of the party that the Punjab unit will in future be made aware before such steps are taken,” said a person aware of the developments, who did not wish to be named.

On Saturday, the Punjab unit of the party discussed the option of forming a separate unit. However, no final decision was taken on the issue. AAP has four members of Parliament from Punjab and the party won 20 seats in the assembly elections last year.

Ahead of assembly elections in the state of Punjab last year, the issue of illegal drugs was a key part of the AAP campaign and the party had used the issue to target the SAD-led state government.

The controversy led to the resignation of AAP Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann on Friday. He is also a member of Lok Sabha from Sangrur constituency. Lok Insaf Party, an ally of AAP in Punjab, has also ended its alliance after the apology.

Kejriwal in his letter said that the allegations made against Majithia were unfounded.