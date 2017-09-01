Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Sep 01 2017. 12 39 PM IST

Sushma Swaraj meets Sri Lankan counterpart, discusses bilateral ties

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who is in Colombo to attend the 2nd Indian Ocean Conference, discusses key bilateral issues with Sri Lankan foreign minister Tilak Marapana
As a goodwill gesture, Sri Lanka on Thursday released 76 Indian fishermen, on the occasion of Sushma Swaraj’s visit to the country. Photo: Hindustan Times
Colombo: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday met her Sri Lankan counterpart Tilak Marapana and discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Swaraj, who is in Sri Lanka to attend the 2nd Indian Ocean Conference, met foreign minister Marapana on the sidelines of the two-day meeting.

“Partnership for progress and prosperity. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj discusses bilateral cooperation with Tilak Marapana, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister,” spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Swaraj discussed key aspects of bilateral relations with her Sri Lankan counterpart, the high commission of India in Colombo tweeted.

Swaraj on Thursday met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

The conference is being jointly organised by the India Foundation, the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Singapore, and the National Institute of Fundamental Studies (NIFS), Colombo.

As a goodwill gesture, Sri Lanka on Thursday released 76 Indian fishermen, on the occasion of Swaraj’s visit to the country.

