Hyderabad Metro: First phase of rail project to be operational in November

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday decided to start the first phase of Hyderabad metro rail project in November and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it.

Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday wrote a letter to the prime minister in this regard, a release from the chief minister’s office said. Modi is expected to attend the ‘Global Entrepreneurship Summit’ to be held here from 28-30 November and Rao urged him to inaugurate the project at that time, it said.

The chief minister said it is the largest public private partnership (PPP) project in the country, taken up at a cost of Rs15,000 crore. The construction under the project is going on in three phases covering an area of 72km, the release said. The development of the 13km-long stretch between Miyapur and Ameerpet and the 17km Ameerpet-Nagole stretch has been completed, it said.

The metro rail stations have also been built. The trial run has been successful and security clearances have also been obtained, the release said. The state government has decided to open these stretches in November, it added.