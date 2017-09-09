Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Sat, Sep 09 2017. 04 05 PM IST

UP to deploy 15,000 subordinate officials at districts for speedy redressal of public grievances

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directs to deploy 15,000 subordinate officials at the district level for the immediate implementation the new mechanism
PTI
UP govt spokesperson said people can now register grievances and complaints online with the district magistrate and the superintendent of police. Photo: HT
UP govt spokesperson said people can now register grievances and complaints online with the district magistrate and the superintendent of police. Photo: HT

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions for speedy redressal of public grievances.

According to a UP government spokesperson, the chief minister directed that 15,000 subordinate officials be deployed at the district level for the immediate implementation the new mechanism.

The spokesman said that people can now register grievances and complaints online with the district magistrate and the superintendent of police. Apart from this, complaints can be made directly to officers at the tehsil, block level and police station level.

“This will provide the public with the opportunity to register complaints directly with the local administrative and police officials,” the spokesperson said.

First Published: Sat, Sep 09 2017. 04 04 PM IST
Topics: Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh public grievances subordinate officials district magistrate

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share