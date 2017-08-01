Right to Privacy: Govt sets up expert panel to deliberate data protection framework

A nine-judge constitution bench headed by the chief justice was set up on 18 July to rule on the question of whether the right to privacy constituted a fundamental right. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: The government has set up a 10-member committee of experts headed by former Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna to deliberate a data protection framework and draft a bill on it, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) informed the apex court on Tuesday.

The committee will identify key data protection issues and recommend measures to address them. Members of the committee will be required to make specific suggestions relating to data protection to the Central government and draft a data protection bill.

UIDAI is the agency responsible for issuing Aadhaar cards, the subject of a large number of cases on privacy, database security and other issues being heard in the Supreme Court.

Members of the committee include: Ajay Bhushan Pandey, chief executive officer, UIDAI, Ajay Kumar, secretary, ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), Aruna Sundararajan, department of telecom, Gulshan Rai, national cyber security coordinator, and Arghya Sengupta, research coordinator, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

To begin the process, MeitY in consultation with other members will collect necessary information and provide this to the expert committee within eight weeks.

The limited question had cropped up in the context of legal challenges to the Aadhaar unique identity number that has now become the bedrock of government welfare programmes, the tax administration network and online financial transactions. A total of 22 cases challenging various aspects of Aadhaar are being heard by the court.