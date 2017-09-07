Telangana’s Sharia Faisla Board says those opposing Sharia will be considered as non-Muslims

Sharia Faisla Board to conduct a campaign across south India to educate Muslims about Islam. File photo: AFP

Hyderabad: Calling the Supreme Court’s verdict which ruled triple talaq unconstitutional as an “interference” in Islamic law, the Sharia Faisla Board (SFB), an umbrella body of prominent religious and social Muslim organizations in Telangana, said on Thursday that it will carry out a campaign to educate Muslims about Islam and the Sharia (Muslim personal law) in the coming days. It also said that those opposing the Sharia within the community will be considered non-Muslims.

“We will start this programme in Hyderabad and conduct it across south India. The Supreme Court’s ruling has opened the door for interference in our religion,” said Mushtaq Mallik, president, Muslim Shabban Tahreek, while addressing a press conference. Mallik, along with other members from various organisations which are part of the SFB convened a meeting on Thursday to discuss the SC’s verdict on triple talaq.

Mallik said that the SFB will carry out a door-to-door programme starting with Hyderabad to explain Muslims about Islamic jurisprudence. “Those who oppose, question or do not accept the Sharia or Islam, we will explain these things to them also. If they still are not convinced, then they will be ex-communicated from the religion and not be considered as Muslims,” he added.

Both Mallik and Moulana Yousuf Zayed, chairman, Telangana Ulema Council (TUC), said that the RSS and the Bhartiya Janata party (BJP) are trying to interfere in the Muslim personal laws (Sharia).

“This is one of the ways they want to push the demand for the Uniform Civil Code,” alleged Mallik.)