Centre to set up panel to review regulatory issues

Union minister Suresh Prabhu. The regulatory review committee under the chairmanship of DIPP (Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion) secretary will look into some of the issues which needed for growth. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: The commerce and industry ministry has decided to set up a review committee to look into regulatory issues being faced by the industry, Union minister Suresh Prabhu said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a meeting convened by the minister with industry chambers including Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and senior government officials.

Prabhu said the interaction was mainly to look at ways by which the ministry and the industry can work together to push the growth to higher trajectory by taking certain measures.

“We have decided to set up a regulatory review committee under the chairmanship of DIPP (Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion) secretary so that very quickly we can look into some of the issues which needed for growth,” he told reporters after the meeting. He said the issue of utilization of capacity was also discussed.

Also, a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the panel, which would have members from industry also, will look into all the regulatory issues which are affecting the industry. It would help in promoting ease of doing business in the country, the official said.