Mark Zuckerberg argues back after Donald Trump tweets about Facebook bias

Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook encouraged more people to engage politically and vote than ever before. Photo: Reuters

San Francisco: Facebook Inc. chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg responded to President Donald Trump’s accusation of bias on Wednesday, saying both sides of the political spectrum criticized the social network in the same ways.

“Trump says Facebook is against him. Liberals say we helped Trump,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. “Both sides are upset about ideas and content they don’t like. That’s what running a platform for all ideas looks like.”

Zuckerberg also said that Facebook encouraged more people to engage politically and vote than ever before, while acknowledging there were some “problematic ads.” He also conceded that his earlier comment that it was “crazy” to think misinformation on Facebook changed the outcome of last year’s US presidential election was “dismissive and I regret it.”

Trump wrote in a tweet earlier Wednesday that “Facebook was always anti-Trump.”

“We will do our part to defend against nation states attempting to spread misinformation and subvert elections,” Zuckerberg responded.

Executives from Facebook, Twitter Inc. and Google will appear at a public hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee in the coming weeks to discuss Russia’s use of social media to influence the US election, according to a Senate aide. Bloomberg