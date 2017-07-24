Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 12 16 PM IST

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh offers DSP post to cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur

Amarinder Singh has also announced a cash prize of Rs5 lakh for Harmanpreet Kaur for playing a crucial role in India reaching the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final

PTI
Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot to reach her half century during the ICC Women’s World Cup final between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London. Photo: AFP
Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has offered star woman cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur the DSP’s position in Punjab Police, saying he wants to “correct a wrong” done to her in the past.

Harmanpreet Kaur played a crucial role in India reaching the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 in England. Her hurricane knock of 171 against Australia in the semifinals was the highlight of her contribution.

    Having already announced a cash prize of Rs5 lakh, the CM offered her a job after speaking to her father Harmandar Singh in Moga.

    Harmanpreet had reportedly wanted to join the Punjab Police some years ago but had been denied by the force. Amarinder said it was a “wrong perpetrated on the young cricketer by the previous Badal government, which had refused to accommodate the national player in Punjab Police.” The chief minister also promised to review the state’s sports policy to provide government jobs to young sportspersons like Harmanpreet.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 12 16 PM IST
    Topics: Harmanpreet Kaur ICC Women’s World Cup Amarinder Singh Punjab chief minister DSP

