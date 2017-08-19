Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Aug 19 2017. 03 40 PM IST

Kaziranga National Park devastated by monsoon floods, over 225 animals dead

Officials say rising floodwaters have inundated large parts of Kaziranga National Park wildlife reserve park in Assam, killing more than 225 animals
AP
Rhinos and buffaloes are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district, in Assam, on 15 August. Photo: Reuters
Guwahati: Officials say rising floodwaters have inundated large parts of Kaziranga National Park wildlife reserve park in northeastern India, killing more than 225 animals and forcing hundreds of other animals to flee.

Park director Satyendra Singh says 15 rhinos, 185 deer and at least one Royal Bengal tiger have died in the devastating floods that have submerged almost the entire Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Meanwhile, across northern India and neighbouring Nepal and Bangladesh, the death toll from drowning, collapsed houses and landslides triggered by annual monsoon rains climbed to around 578 on Saturday.

Army soldiers and disaster management workers in the three countries have launched mammoth rescue efforts to evacuate and provide food and shelter to the nearly 16 million people affected by the floods in South Asia.

