Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Wed, Jul 12 2017. 11 15 PM IST

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva found guilty of corruption

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been convicted of corruption charges and sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison

Brad Brooks
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was found guilty of accepting 3.7 million reais ($1.2 million) worth of bribes from engineering firm OAS SA. Photo: Reuters
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was found guilty of accepting 3.7 million reais ($1.2 million) worth of bribes from engineering firm OAS SA. Photo: Reuters

Latest News »

Brasilia: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who rose from childhood poverty to become a two-term president, was convicted on corruption charges on Wednesday in the first of five corruption trials he faces.

He was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison. He will remain free on appeal.

More From Livemint »

    The ruling marked a stunning fall for Lula, Brazil’s first working-class president who left office six years ago with an 83% approval rating. The former union leader won global admiration for transformative social policies that helped reduce stinging inequality in Latin America’s biggest country.

    Former US President Barack Obama once labelled him the most popular politician on earth.

    The verdict represented the highest-profile conviction yet in the sweeping corruption investigation that for over three years has rattled Brazil, revealing a sprawling system of corruption at top levels of business and government and throwing the country’s political system into disarray.

    Judge Sergio Moro found Lula guilty of accepting 3.7 million reais ($1.2 million) worth of bribes from engineering firm OAS SA, the amount prosecutors said the company spent refurbishing a beach apartment for Lula in return for his help winning contracts with state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro. Reuters

    First Published: Wed, Jul 12 2017. 11 13 PM IST
    Topics: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva corruption charges bribery Lula corruption case Brazilian politics

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share