President-elect Ram Nath Kovind is non-confrontational, a stickler for the rule book

New Delhi: Ram Nath Kovind is set to become the 14th president of India, and the first from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kovind, who resigned as the governor of Bihar on 20 June, enjoys cordial relations across political parties, and is known for a non-confrontational working style and scrupulously following the rule book. These facets of Kovind became apparent when Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar broke ranks with opposition parties and decided to support Kovind.

“The Bihar chief minister had to support him. Not only does Kovind enjoy good relations with Kumar but as the governor of Bihar he was instrumental in getting support for Kumar’s liquor ban policy. Many political leaders from various parties, including the BJP, didn’t agree with the idea initially, but it was Kovind who intervened and spoke to all political parties. Kovind told Bihar political leaders that something good was being done and all political parties must support Kumar’s decision,” said a senior leader of Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) or JD(U).

Leaders of both the JD(U) and the BJP point out that Kovind always followed the rule book and remained unbiased as the governor. “We never got any special treatment from him just because we belong to the BJP. Kovind doesn’t believe in favouring the BJP or his friends, he always follows the rule book,” a senior BJP leader based in Patna said.

Kovind has been associated with the BJP for more than 25 years and joined the party in 1991. His entry in the party was simultaneous to the BJP reaching out to various caste groups in the early 1990s. During the Lok Sabha polls in 1991, BJP had become the second-largest party with 120 seats.

“This was the time when a lot of people from different political parties and former bureaucrats had started joining the BJP. Since Kovind was known to BJP leaders as someone who had worked closely with former prime minister Morarji Desai during the Janata Party government (as Desai’s personal assistant) in 1977, his entry into the party became even more easy. Kovind is also a Dalit leader from Uttar Pradesh and in the early 1990s, the BJP was keen to expand its social base,” a senior BJP leader in Delhi said.

BJP leaders believe that Kovind was chosen as the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate for the presidential elections because the BJP wanted to send a strong message that it wanted to work with all communities, especially Dalits.

“If we agree that Dalits are a crucial social and voter base, then we have to reach out to them. The nomination of Kovind is one such move. There are many Dalit leaders in the BJP but most of them are seen as BJP leaders within the Dalit community. The big difference with Kovind is that he was already an established Dalit leader from Uttar Pradesh when he joined the BJP. Since Kovind was part of the Janata Party government, he also believes in socialist ideas,” the BJP leader mentioned above said.

Apart from his political beliefs and ideas, Kovind is an avid reader and was instrumental in organizing a seminar for Dalit writers in Delhi in April 2015.

Kovind is also known to be a strict disciplinarian and likes to keep himself fit. BJP leaders who have worked closely with him say he is fond of south Indian cuisine, especially dosas and vadas.

Kanpur-based political analyst A.K. Verma, who knows Kovind, pointed to the responsibilities the 14th president of India will have to bear in a fast-changing social and economic environment.

“Apart from the prime minister and council of ministers, the Indian president can also seek advice from offices like that of the speakers of both houses of Parliament, the attorney-general, the chief election commissioner, etc. Should the council of minister be at variance with the advice given by the others, the president, if assertive enough, can take a counter-stand,” said Verma.

Describing him as “a very gentle and simple person but also highly knowledgeable”, Verma said Kovind’s legal background also makes him suitably positioned to give good legal advice to the prime minister and the government of India should the situation so demand. “He belongs to the Dalit community and as such one can expect more sensitization on issues that agitate the community.”