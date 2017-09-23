India to send 700 tonnes of relief material for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

A Rohingya refugee camp is seen in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh on 21 September. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: India is sending a fresh consignment of relief material to Bangladesh for the Rohingya refugees, an official said on Saturday. Nearly 700 tonnes of relief material were being loaded onbaord INS Gharial, a naval vessel, at the Kakinada deep water port in Andhra Pradesh for transportation to Chittagong in Bangladesh, the naval official said.

The assistance is being provided by New Delhi for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh as part of its humanitarian aid. The relief material to be distributed among the refugees is in customised family packets, which contain essential items including food, clothes and mosquito nets, and is expected to take care of approximately 62,000 families.

Earlier this month, an air force heavylift transport aircraft had ferried around 55 tonnes of relief material for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.