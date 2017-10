No new developments at Doklam, says India

A media report had suggested that China is ramping up its military presence in areas close to Doklam. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: India on Friday said there are no new developments at Doklam and its vicinity and that reports to the contrary were incorrect. “I would like to reiterate that there is no new development at the face-off site and its vicinity since the August 28 disengagement,” ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He was asked about a media report about China ramping up its military presence in areas close to Doklam. “The status quo prevails in the area and any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect and mischievous,” said Kumar.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam since 16 June after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam. The MEA on 28 August had announced that both sides were disengaging from the face-off site.