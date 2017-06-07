Madhya Pradesh farmers protest: A timeline

A scene after violent clashes between farmers and the police at Pipaliya of Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The farmers agitation that started in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, has now spread to at least six districts of the state. This comes a day after six farmers, who were demanding farm loan waivers, died in police firing.

Here is a brief timeline of events, according to Hindustan Times.

1 June: Farmers begin a 10-day protest in Madhya Pradesh demanding better prices for their production.

4 June: Clashes broke out between farmers and police in Sehore, Indore and Bhopal, leaving 6 policemen injured.

4 June (afternoon): Members of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), which has an affiliation with ‘saffron parivar’, defer farmers’ protest after meeting with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Ujjain.

4 June (evening): Angry by the announcement of BKS, the other two organisations – Rashtriya Kissan Mazdoor Sangh and Bharatiya Kisan Union – which are spearheading the protest, say the agitation had not been called off or deferred. They decide to intensify the protest.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces the Madhya Pradesh government will obtain onions at Rs8 per kg. State BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan says farmers will hail the chief minister for his stand. But BKS distances himself from this development.

5 June: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls a press conference and blames few people for fuelling farmers protest. He announces Rs1000 crore price stabilisation fund in scenarios where prices destabilise following bumper crop.

Farmers take out vehicle rally from Double Chowki, over 20 kms from Indore city. However, police stops the rally on the outskirts of Indore.

6 June (afternoon): Police opens fire on protesting farmers in Mandsaur district in which five farmers get killed. Following the killing, farmers block the road and vandalise properties.

6 June evening: Rashtriya Kissan Mazdoor announces Madhya Pradesh bandh on Wednesday till 2pm.

7 June (afternoon): Farmers “heckled” Mandsaur collector when he tried to pacify them.