Presidential election may be no contest as Nitish Kumar backs Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: Breaking ranks with the opposition, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), formally extended its support to Ram Nath Kovind, presidential election nominee of the National Democratic Alliance, on Wednesday.

The move is significant. Not only does it ensure Kovind’s election as the next president, it also exposes the inability of the Congress to forge a united opposition challenge to the NDA.

As it stands, support for Kovind’s candidature has crossed the required halfway mark in the electoral college. It has to be seen therefore whether the meeting of the opposition parties scheduled for Thursday will go ahead and result in a challenger being put up as initially planned.

“We are going to support him because he has been a dignified governor who worked above party lines and has been non-controversial. He has made a special place in the hearts of people of Bihar. It is a matter of pride for Bihar that for the first time a sitting governor from Bihar will get elected as the President,” Bashistha Narain Singh, Rajya Sabha member and president of JD(U)’s Bihar unit, told Mint.

“Our party continues to stand for opposition unity and our support to Kovind should not be linked with it. Presidential polls are beyond party politics,” Singh added.

As of now the only vocal and significant opposition to Kovind comes from the Congress, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties.

JD(U)’s decision was announced on Wednesday by party MLA Ratnesh Sada who informed reporters in Patna that Kumar had directed party legislators to support Kovind’s candidature as he was a “good man”.

JD(U)’s formal support was expected after Kumar publicly endorsed Kovind’s candidature two days ago, calling it “personal happiness”, but an official announcement a day before the meeting of opposition parties was unexpected, especially for the Congress.

Senior Congress leaders admitted that they had expected JD(U) to eventually support Kovind, but Kumar’s speedy endorsement took them by surprise.

Kumar is said to be among the senior leaders who initially requested Sonia Gandhi to take the lead in fielding a common opposition candidate.

“It is very difficult for a chief minister of a state not to support the candidature of the state’s governor for the President’s post, specially if they share a good personal equation. In that sense we expected Kumar to back Kovind’s name. But what we did not expect when the 17 opposition parties came together was that parties will not stay united, not even till a final, formal call is taken,” a senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member said, requesting anonymity.

The Congress finds itself in a fix, as it is an ally of both RJD and JD(U) in Bihar. On Wednesday, Lalu Prasad reiterated that his party will take a final call after the scheduled opposition meeting on Thursday.

Kovind’s candidature also received the backing of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Amma) on Wednesday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called me seeking support for BJP’s (Bharatiya Janata Party) presidential candidate. Following this, we held discussions with senior party leaders, ministers and MLAs and have decided to extend our support to Ram Nath Kovind,” said Edappadi K. Palaniswami, chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

So far, the Biju Janata Dal, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Telugu Desam Party, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party and BJP ally, Shiv Sena, have backed Kovind.

Political analysts feel that Kumar’s support to Kovind has dented the opposition’s unity and the contest, if it does occur, has been reduced to an “academic exercise”.

“Nitish Kumar has always been unpredictable. Good personal relations alone cannot be the only reason for supporting a rival-backed candidate. One has to read between the lines and wait to see what happens in the coming days,” said R.N. Sharma, head of the sociology department at Patna University.