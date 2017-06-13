Militants hurl grenade at CRPF camp in Pulwama, 9 injured

Srinagar: In the third such incident in as many days, militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp in Pulwama district on Tuesday, injuring nine personnel. The camp housed troops of the 180th battalion of CRPF at Ladiyar village of Tral, 35 kms from here, a police official said.

He said the grenade exploded inside the camp, causing splinter injuries to nine jawans. They were taken to a hospital and the area around the camp was cordoned off to nab the unidentified militants, the official said. This was the second grenade attack in Tral in two days and third such incident in the valley since Sunday.

Two CRPF troopers were injured in a grenade attack by militants on their camp in Tral town on Monday. A sub- inspector of the force and three policemen were injured in a grenade attack on a security picket at Saraf Kadal in downtown Srinagar on Sunday. No militant outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the grenade attacks.