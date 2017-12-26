Sumita Misra appointed joint secretary in PM’s economic advisory council

Members of the PM’s economic advisory council. IAS Sumita Mishra has been appointed as joint secretary in the body. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Sumita Misra was on Tuesday appointed as joint secretary in the Prime minister’s economic advisory council (PMEAC) as part of a mid-level bureaucratic reshuffle.

Misra, a 1990 batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, has been appointed to the post for five years, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. The prime minister’s economic advisory council, set up in September, is mandated to analyse all critical issues, economic or otherwise, referred to it by the prime minister and advising him thereon.

Ten officers, including five IAS officers, have been appointed as joint secretaries in various central government departments as part of the reshuffle. Amardeep Singh Bhatia, a 1993 batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre, will be director, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. He is at present joint secretary in the ministry.

IAS officer Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia will be joint secretary, 15th Finance Commission, under the department of economic affairs for a tenure of five years, the order said. Amit Mehta, a 1987 batch Indian Ordnance Factory Service officer, will be joint secretary (JS) in department of consumer affairs, it said.

IAS officer Ashish Upadhyay has been appointed JS in the coal ministry. Sanjay Upreti will be financial adviser in the Border Security Force (BSF), Nikunja K. Sundaray JS in the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, and Gopal Krishan Gupta will be joint secretary in ministry of new and renewable energy, the order said.

Sudhir Garg, a 1986 batch officer of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers, has been named joint secretary in the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises, it added.