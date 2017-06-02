| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Politics
Last Modified: Fri, Jun 02 2017. 01 43 AM IST

Barack Obama: Donald Trump rejects future in pulling out of Paris climate deal

Barack Obama criticized Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal but voiced confidence that US states will work harder to protect the planet

Steve Holland
Former US President Barack Obama. Photo: AFP
Former US President Barack Obama. Photo: AFP

Washington: Former US President Barack Obama on Thursday criticized his successor Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement but voiced confidence that US states and businesses will work harder to protect the planet.

“Even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got,” he said in a written statement issued as Trump was announcing the withdrawal. Reuters(Reporting By

Steve Holland

Topics: Donald Trump Paris climate deal US withdrawal Barack Obama Paris Agreement

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Fri, Jun 02 2017. 01 38 AM IST