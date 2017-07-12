West Bengal CID arrests BJP worker for allegedly inciting communal unrest

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal state police has arrested Tarun Sengupta, secretary of the information technology cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Asansol unit for allegedly posting fake pictures on Facebook to incite communal unrest.

He was produced in court and remanded in police custody for eight days. The BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

Sengupta is the first active BJP worker who has been arrested for allegedly spreading objectionable material through the social media. The CID has alleged that he posted fake pictures of police officers beating up Hindus.

The police have also started a criminal case against Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson for the BJP in New Delhi, on similar charges of stirring communal tension in West Bengal. At least three other persons, not connected to the BJP, have recently been arrested for the same offence, including a juvenile whose objectionable post on Facebook led to communal unrest in North 24 Parganas last week.