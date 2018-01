ED summons Karti Chidambaram in INX Media PMLA case

A file photo of Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, for questioning in connection with its money laundering probe in the INX Media case.

People familiar with the matter said Karti has been called on 11 January. The investigating officer (IO) of the case will record his statement in the case, they said.

The central probe agency had registered a case against Karti, the son of former finance minister P.Chidambaram, and others in May this year.

It had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), ED’s equivalent of a police FIR (first information report ), against the accused named in the CBI complaint including Karti, INX media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, and others.

The ECIR was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). They said the ED will probe the alleged “proceeds of crime” generated in this case.