Unprovoked firing by Pakistan kills BSF jawan in Jammu
BSF head constable R.P. Hazra was killed after Pakistan forces “sniped” from across the border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Last Published: Wed, Jan 03 2018. 07 56 PM IST
Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan deployed along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu was killed today in an incident of unprovoked firing, officers of the force said.
Head constable R.P. Hazra was killed after Pakistan forces “sniped” from across the border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Retaliatory fire has been initiated, a senior BSF officer said.
The incident took place around 4.30pm. The BSF guards the Indo-Pak international border (IB) in the region.
First Published: Wed, Jan 03 2018. 07 56 PM IST
Latest News »
- Bank of Maharashtra to fix issue price for Rs650 crore capital infusion on 17 January
- Coal India assures ICPPA of coal supply
- Nawaz Sharif describes Donald Trump’s Pakistan remarks as ‘non-serious’
- Oil prices reach highest since June 2015 as US stockpiles dwindle
- Lakshmi Vilas Bank to raise over Rs780 crore via rights issue