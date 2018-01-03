 Unprovoked firing by Pakistan kills BSF jawan in Jammu - Livemint
Unprovoked firing by Pakistan kills BSF jawan in Jammu

BSF head constable R.P. Hazra was killed after Pakistan forces “sniped” from across the border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Last Published: Wed, Jan 03 2018. 07 56 PM IST
PTI
BSF has initiated retaliatory fire along the Pakistan border after the unprovoked firing. Photo: HT
Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan deployed along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu was killed today in an incident of unprovoked firing, officers of the force said.

Head constable R.P. Hazra was killed after Pakistan forces “sniped” from across the border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Retaliatory fire has been initiated, a senior BSF officer said.

The incident took place around 4.30pm. The BSF guards the Indo-Pak international border (IB) in the region.

First Published: Wed, Jan 03 2018. 07 56 PM IST
Topics: Pakistan BSF jawan Pakistan firing Indo-Pak border Samba

