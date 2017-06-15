Centre to reduce stake in MSTC to 64%

MSTC director (finance) A.K. Basu said the centre will dilute about 0.88 crore shares from it’s holding of 3.13 crore shares post bonus issue at the rate of 1:1.

Kolkata: The centre will reduce its stake in MSTC Ltd to 64% from 89.85% in the current round of divestment plan.

“The government has decided to divest shares equal of 25% of the total capital of the company (MSTC) through offer of sale,” MSTC director, finance, A.K. Basu said here on Thursday on the sidelines of the foundation stone laying ceremony for it’s corporate office at Rajarhat.

Basu said the centre will dilute about 0.88 crore shares from it’s holding of 3.13 crore shares post bonus issue at the rate of 1:1. The revised paid up capital of MSTC currently is Rs35.2 crore.

MSTC chairman and managing director B.B. Singh said the company has a business volume of about Rs60,000 crore in the current fiscal against Rs51,000 odd crore last year.

The company was engaged in wide areas of e-commerce and online auctions including ferrous, non-ferrous materials and holding e-auctions for mines as well as into agricultural products, he said.