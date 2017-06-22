Ahead of presidential polls, opposition parties struggle to unite

New Delhi: The presidential polls and the growing cracks within the opposition camp have once again demonstrated the elusive opposition unity to challenge the new pole of Indian politics—the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the last eight months, two key issues—demonetisation and presidential elections—have as much been a reflection of BJP’s astute politics as it has been about the failure of the opposition to find a common cause and stay united.

The opposition unity will be put to test once again today when all the key parties are set to hold a meeting over presidential polls and announce their final call on the issue about whether there will be a contest as being pushed by Congress or not.

While the opposition parties saw an opportunity in the run up to the presidential polls to regroup and field a unite candidate to oppose the government nominee, things took a turn with NDA’s choice of Ram Nath Kovind.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was quick to endorse his candidature and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati too said her party was ‘positive’ on Kovind. Kumar on Wednesday officially broke ranks with the opposition when his party announced support for Kovind.

“One by one support has grown for the NDA nominee and the opposition stands scattered as of today. But this is only about the presidential polls. All the political parties are independent to take a call. The idea was to come together across the same room to discuss the issue and some political parties decided to take their own path and that happens often,” a senior Congress leader said requesting anonymity.

This is however not the first time that cracks have appeared in the opposition camp. Soon after demonetisation was announced in November last year, when most of the opposition parties were blazing guns against the government, it was Kumar who came out in public supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move.

In the same context, a march to the President’s House to submit a memorandum in December last year was skipped by several opposition parties who were miffed about Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi holding a bilateral meeting with Modi over farm distress issue.

Another meeting to evolve a joint strategy against demonetisation and a joint press conference following that on 27 December last year was skipped by some key opposition parties including the Left parties, JDU, BSP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

A resurgent BJP, not just in the Lok Sabha but also in the state assemblies, has led to the opposition parties coming together on a series of issue to multiply their strength. Political analysts feel the effort has been in disarray on several big issues, particularly those outside the Parliament, because of a lack of a cohesive agenda.

“In the true sense of the word opposition unity does not exist currently. It is not possible in the present context because every opposition party is guided by its own political interests and agenda. Apart from being anti-BJP, there is no common ground, ideology or programme that binds them and so we see repeated instances of different opposition parties taking different stance,” said S.K. Dwivedi, a Lucknow based political analyst.